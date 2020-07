Žena si adoptovala dve deti od drogovo závislej matky. Potom zistila, že biologická matka jej detí porodila ďalšieho chlapca

Oh my! I think my followers just tripled in a matter of days ?. I don’t even know if I have done an introduction ever on my account, but it seems appropriate with so many new amazing people following our journey. ? I’m Katie, a single mom who trust God and took a leap of faith... and somehow ended up with a miracle I never could have dreamed in my wildest dreams. I am SO blessed to be the mom to Grayson (2.5 yo) and Hannah (1.5 yo) and two fur babies Henry and Heidi. And I pray to add their brother Jackson (5 mo) to the family this year. I work in the construction industry helping to building hospitals and other commercial buildings. I love DIY home projects and lately figured out how to sew... so on an adventure to make cute things for my babies and the home. I am originally from Alabama, but I have called Colorado home for 10 years. I miss the beaches of the Florida panhandle, but I also love the mountains. Chocolate is my biggest addiction ?. I do not go a day without it! My favorite color is white ☁️ I have no idea what else to tell you about me... but feel free to ask if I didn’t share enough! Thank you SO much for following us on this crazy adventure ❤️ #fostercare #singlefostermom #thisisfostercare #chooselove #momlife #fosterlove #fostertoadopt #adoption #mightymamasbyadoption #adoptionrocks #fostermama #fostering #fosterbaby #thisisus #fostercareis #itsworthit

