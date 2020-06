Na titulke nie sú žiadne modelky, ale obyčajné ženy. Módny časopis Vogue prepisuje históriu a má na to dobrý dôvod

“Everyone has contributed something during this pandemic that has kept this country going whether it’s in a small way or a big way.” For the July 2020 issue, #BritishVogue is highlighting the front-line workers, celebrating their bravery and dedication to helping others during the coronavirus crisis. Watch as the three key worker cover stars – London Overground train driver Narguis Horsford, community midwife Rachel Millar and supermarket worker Anisa Omar – recall the community spirit, acts of kindness and unity they have seen during their working days since coronavirus forced the world into lockdown. See the full film at the link in bio. Directed and edited by @TomGilfillan, DoP @AnnaMaccc and produced by @TheRealMinnieCarver & @PavilionWorks.

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on Jun 1, 2020 at 9:44am PDT