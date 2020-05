I was challenged by my good friend @sloanefair to recreate famous dance scenes from movies at home alone during this time. I was hesitant at first but thought I would give it a try to see what I might be able to learn from it. Turns out it was way more fun than I thought and the result was funnier than I could have imagined. I present to you my take on Dirty Dancing, quarantine style. I filmed everything alone, including all the camera moves and crowd scenes. Hope it brings a little light to your day, it’s just meant to make people happy. If you like it consider sharing it around so others can see. Also if you want to see it in all its glory check out the link in my bio for the full YouTube high res version. Enjoy and have a great day! Awesome poster design by @aidanwharton #stayhome #staysafe #quarantine #quarantinecontent #dirtydancing #dance #patrickswayze #moves #ballroom #diy #camerahacks #timeofyourlife #choreography #parody #man

