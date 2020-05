Len spolu to zvádli: Matka a dcéra schudli desiatky kíl vďaka tancu z 80-tych rokov

Can you guess the song we're dancing to? ? . . . #Jazzercise #ThisIsYourYear #DanceCardio #CardioDance #DanceFitness #DanceItOut #LetsDance #DanceBoomerang #Health #Fitness #Exercise #Music

A post shared by Jazzercise Inc. (@jazzerciseinc) on Aug 16, 2018 at 2:05pm PDT