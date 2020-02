Manželia skupujú vyprahnutú pôdu na okraji rezervácie. Nechávajú tam rásť les, aby pomohli zvieratám

I first saw Krishna or T19, as a cub with her legendary mother Machali. This is a short video of Krishna with her third litter. These cubs (2 males and a female) are now full grown and are still with their Mother. However, by start of next season they would have left their Mother and set off to form territories of their own. #video #ranthambore #tiger #incredibleindia #wild #wildlife #instanature #instanaturelover #instanaturefriends #natgeo #natgeowild #wildanimals #conservation #exposure #photosafari #phototours #adityasinghphotography #wildcats #majestic_wildlife #wildgeography #bigcats #ourplanetdaily #nature_good #discoverearth #justgoshoot #animal_captures @wwf_tigers @natgeowild @indianwildlifeofficial @naturesbestphotomagazine @save.big.cats @animalplanet @wildnetorg @bigcatswildlife @earthfocus @wildplanetphotomag

