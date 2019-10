William a Kate si krásne uctili Dianu a vybrali sa v jej šľapajach. Toto miesto milovala

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined Wafia, aged seven, for tiaras and tea at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. The @ShaukatKhanum Memorial Cancer Hospital was built by Pakistan Prime Minister @ImranKhan.pti — who The Duke and Duchess met earlier on their visit to Pakistan — and is Pakistan’s largest tertiary care cancer hospital. In 1996 and 1997 Diana, Princess of Wales visited the hospital — today The Duke and Duchess visited the children’s ward at the hospital, where they spent time with patients undergoing treatment, and spoke with their families. ? Kensington Palace #RoyalVisitPakistan #Pakistan

