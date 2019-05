Mount Everest sa zmenil na najvyššie smetisko sveta. Skupina dobrovoľníkov ho teraz chce upratať

Nepal collects 3,000-kg of solid waste has been collected from the Mount Everest, 7,000 kg to go. The 45-day ‘Everest Cleaning Campaign’, led by Solukhumbu district’s Khumbu Pasanglhamu Rural Municipality began on April 14 with the Nepali new year and aims to collect nearly 10,000 kg of garbage from Mt. Everest. . Write your opinion in comment box. . #theroadlesstravelled #TRLT #nepal #fact #facts #wanderlust #tagforlikes #hiking #trekking #nature #mountains #mounteverest . Visit: www.theroadlesstravelled.in for more updates.

